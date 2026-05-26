In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs Defender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron
|Defender
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|379-484 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|71 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|-