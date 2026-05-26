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Audi e-tron vs Land Rover Defender

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 71 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron vs Defender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron Defender
BrandAudiLand Rover
Price₹ 1.02 Cr₹ 1.07 Cr
Range379-484 km/charge-
Battery Capacity71 kWh-
Charging Time9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
e-tron
Audi e-tron
50
₹1.02 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Audi e-tron Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear View
Left Side View
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Charging Time
9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous Motors2.0L Turbocharged I4
Battery Capacity
71 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
379 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Motor Power
300 kW-
Max Motor Performance
308 bhp, 540 Nm-
Max Speed
190 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres6.42 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20255 / 60 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionMulti-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Front Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20255 / 60 R20
Bootspace
660 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Length
5014 mm5018 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm3022 mm
Kerb Weight
2445 kg2186 kg
Height
1686 mm1967 mm
Width
1976 mm2105 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No2
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
No-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
AluminiumIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
6+-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandFull-time
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional-
High-beam Assist
OptionalNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl Beige-
Ventilated Seats
NoFront Row (Cooled)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,06,91,6041,18,53,523
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,16,0001,07,00,000
RTO
54,00011,24,000
Insurance
4,21,10429,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,29,8042,54,778

Defender Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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26 May 2026
The new Audi Q4 e-tron features redesigned LED DRLs with customisable lighting signatures integrated into the front fascia.
New Audi Q4 e-tron revealed with new tech, OLED lights and more range
27 Apr 2026
The redesigned Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door will be gunning for the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan upon arrival.
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Latest Videos

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Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
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Land Rover Defender V8 unveiled: The fastest and most powerful in the 4X4 family
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Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
The A6 Avant e-tron has a floor-mounted 100 kWh battery that offers a claimed range of around 700 kms. Audi claims it can recharge from 5 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes
Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept: First look
17 Mar 2022
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