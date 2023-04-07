|Max Power
|14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|58.7 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|155 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal Automatic
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Engine Type
|Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Gear Box
|V-Belt Automatic
|6-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Bore
|58.0 mm
|58 mm
|Emission Type
|BS6 Phase 2
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,68,424
|₹1,82,359
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,42,800
|₹1,56,700
|RTO
|₹11,794
|₹13,066
|Insurance
|₹13,053
|₹10,494
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,099
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,603
|₹3,919