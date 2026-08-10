In 2026 Vespa Notte125 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Notte125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
Notte125 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Notte125
|Gt5
|Brand
|Vespa
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours