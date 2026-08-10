hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesNotte125 vs GT5

Vespa Notte125 vs White Carbon Motors GT5

In 2026 Vespa Notte125 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Notte125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
Notte125 vs GT5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Notte125 Gt5
BrandVespaWhite Carbon Motors
Price₹ 0.93 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range-100-150 km/charge
Mileage45.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2.4 kWh
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Vespa Notte125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-120/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Tyre Type
Tube-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Top Speed
90 kmph-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Automatic-
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
No of Cylinders
1-
Length
1770 mm
Width
690 mm
Height
1140 mm
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Saddle Height
770 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Load Capacity
130 kg
Underseat storage
Yes
Engine Oil
700 ml
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body construction-
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustableDual Coil
Features
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Hizardous Switch
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Battery Capacity
12 V/5 Ah2.4 kWh

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers