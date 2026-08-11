In 2026 Vespa LX 125 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). LX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
LX 125 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lx 125
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Vespa
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 93,470
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS