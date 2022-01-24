In 2026 Vespa Elegante 150 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Elegante 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Elegante 150 vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elegante 150
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS