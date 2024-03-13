In 2026 TVS XL100 or Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 32,500 (last recorded price). XL100 engine makes power and torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Velev Motors offers the VEV 01 [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. VEV 01 [2021-2024] has a range of up to 75-80 km/charge.
XL100 vs VEV 01 [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl100
|Vev 01 [2021-2024]
|Brand
|TVS
|Velev Motors
|Price
|₹ 43,900
|₹ 32,500
|Range
|-
|75-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|99.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-