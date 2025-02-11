In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One gen 1.5
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|248 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-