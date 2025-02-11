hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesOne Gen 1.5 vs SXL 150

Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. One Gen 1.5 has a range of up to 248 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
One Gen 1.5 vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One gen 1.5 Sxl 150
BrandSimple EnergyVespa
Price₹ 1.72 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range248 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
One Gen 1.5
Simple Energy One Gen 1.5
STD
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm155 mm
Length
1900 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg115 kg
Height
1163 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm770 mm
Width
758 mm690 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
248 km-
Max Speed
105 kmph90 kmph
No Of Batteries
2-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Electric StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
8.5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Mono ShockDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
8 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Find My BikeAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,81,2731,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,9441,50,554
RTO
012,044
Insurance
9,3294,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8963,587

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Simple One packs even more range from the same battery setup promising 248 km (IDC), as opposed to 212 km on the Gen 1 version
2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 launched with new features, range increased to 248 km
11 Feb 2025
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The Simple One Gen 1.5 finally bring the electric scooter up to speed with its rivals while improving its range even further at 248 km (IDC) on a single charge
Simple One Gen 1.5 First Ride Review - More practical, better packaged
11 Feb 2025
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
After a quiet start, Simple Energy has tried to revive the brand with the updated One electric scooter in its Gen 1.5 version. The EV now has 248 kms of promised range in a single charge which is the highest in its segment.
Simple One Gen 1.5 review: Improved range and ride dynamics promise better performance from this Ather 450 rival
11 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers