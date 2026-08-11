In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour.
ETrance vs Yuvee Comparison