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PURE EV ETrance vs YObykes Yo Edge DX

In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
ETrance vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Etrance Yo edge dx
BrandPURE EVYObykes
Price₹ 51,999₹ 62,000
Range70 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.8 kWh
Charging Time-10 Hours

Filters
ETrance
PURE EV ETrance
STD
₹51,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Yo Edge DX
YObykes Yo Edge DX
Edge STD
₹62,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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PURE EV ETrance Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
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Specification
Load Capacity
120 kg-
Kerb Weight
49 kg98 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.5-18,Rear :-2.5-18Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Torque
60 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
1000 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70 km/charge-
Chassis
Alloy-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
BMS Smart Active Balance, Twist Throttle, Left/ Right Blinkers, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Portable NMC Battery, Smart Lock,-
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,99965,472
Ex-Showroom Price
51,99962,000
RTO
00
Insurance
03,472
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1171,407

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