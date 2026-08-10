In 2026 PURE EV ETrance or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
ETrance vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Etrance
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|PURE EV
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 51,999
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|70 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours