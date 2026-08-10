In 2026 Okinawa R30 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Okinawa R30 Price starts at Rs. 61,998 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of R30 up to 60 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Okinawa offers the R30 in 5 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
R30 vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R30
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Okinawa
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 61,998
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|60 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-