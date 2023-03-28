In 2026 Okinawa iPraise+ or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
iPraise+ vs FZS 25 Comparison