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HomeCompare BikesiPraise+ vs FZS 25

Okinawa iPraise+ vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Okinawa iPraise+ or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
iPraise+ vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ipraise+ Fzs 25
BrandOkinawaYamaha
Price₹ 1.23 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range139 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
iPraise+
Okinawa iPraise+
STD
₹1.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Okinawa iPraise+ Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Length
1970 mm2015 mm
Height
1165 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
745 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
139 km
Max Speed
58 kmph
Max Power
2.5 kW20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Motor IP Rating
IP65-
Continious Power
1000-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2700 W-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
UnderboneDiamond
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube technology7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
3.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Eco and Sport-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Road Side Assistance, ARAI/ICAT Approved, Micro- Charger with Auto Cut Function, E-ABS (Electronic- Assisted Braking System), Brake Lever - CNC Machined with Lever Adjustment-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,6151,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,22,9551,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,66010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7423,546

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