In 2024 Kawasaki Z900 RS or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki Z900 RS or Suzuki Katana choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 RS Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana Price starts at Rs 13.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z900 RS engine makes power and torque 109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm & 98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Katana engine makes power & torque 150.19 bhp PS & 106 Nm @ 9250 rpm respectively. The Z900 RS mileage is around 15 to 17.5 kmpl. The Katana mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less