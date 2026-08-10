In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
LYF vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lyf
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hop Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 66,535
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|75-125 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.48 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 45 Minutes
|-