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Hop Electric LYF vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 Hop Electric LYF or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). LYF engine makes power and torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
LYF vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lyf Radeon
BrandHop ElectricTVS
Price₹ 66,535₹ 55,100
Range75-125 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.48 Kwh-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours 45 Minutes-

Filters
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hop Electric LYF Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Load Capacity
160 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
1850 mm2025 mm
Kerb Weight
65 kg116 kg
Height
1150 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
710 mm-
Width
710 mm705 mm
Underseat storage
17 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
55 Nm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
PMSM-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Battery Ip Rating
IP65-
Range
80 km/charge-
Max Speed
50 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydrolic spring loaded shock5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic oil damped
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 45 Minutes-
Charging Time(0-100%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes-
Riding Modes
Sports-
Navigation
Yes-
Charging Point
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
(0 - 70%) 1 Hour-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
EBS
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Park AssistPillion Grabrail With Carrier, Unbreakable Turn Signal Mounting, Full Chrome Metal Exhaust, High Performance Dura Grip Tyres
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
TFT LCD-
Battery Capacity
1.48 Kwh12V / 4 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,53564,536
Ex-Showroom Price
66,53555,100
RTO
03,306
Insurance
06,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4301,387

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Radeonundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 77,900**Ex-showroom price
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