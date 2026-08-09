In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours.
EHX20 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Gt5
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|100-150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|2.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours