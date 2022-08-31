In 2024 Hero Lectro Clix 7S or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Lectro Clix 7S or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro Clix 7S Price starts at 31,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VEV 01 Price starts at 32,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Clix 7S up to 25 km/charge and the VEV 01 has a range of up to 75-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the Clix 7S in 2 colours. Velev Motors offers the VEV 01 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less