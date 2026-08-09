In 2026 Hero Lectro C4 or Hero Lectro H3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C4 Price starts at Rs. 23,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro H3 Price starts at Rs. 27,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of C4 up to 30 km/charge and the H3 has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C4 in 2 colours.
C4 vs H3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C4
|H3
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 23,999
|₹ 27,999
|Range
|30 km/charge
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.