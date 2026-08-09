In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-