HT Auto
Home Auto News Kia Recalls Nearly 260,000 Old Sedans As Plates In Ceiling Can Come Loose

Kia recalls nearly 260,000 old sedans as plates in ceiling can come loose

Kia has come across a case of a driver being hurt in a 2012 Optima due to ceiling plates issue.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2022, 10:45 AM
File photo of Kia Sorento 
File photo of Kia Sorento 
File photo of Kia Sorento 
File photo of Kia Sorento 

Kia has issued a recall for nearly 260,000 older midsize cars in the US because plates in the ceiling of these vehicles can come loose if the side curtain air bags get inflated in a crash. The recall affects certain 2012 and 2013 Kia Optima sedans whose headliner plates on both sides of the cars may not be secured properly, having the potential of getting detached and hit drivers or passengers.

Kia has even come across a case of a driver being hurt in a 2012 Optima. As per documents posted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), The automaker will fix this problem by asking affected vehicle owners to come to dealers, where they will put industrial-grade tape over the plates to help secure them. Notification letters will be sent from September 26.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Can Hyundai, Kia cars be stolen using just a USB cable? Here's a quick check)

In a separate development, Kia also issued a recall in Russia for more than one lakh units on due to a possible airbag malfunction, a government regulator announced. The recall involves Kia Rio models that were assembled between 2013 and 2018 at the Hyundai Motor Group factory in the Russian city of St Petersburg, the country's federal agency for technical regulation and metrology said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The automaker's Russian arm will contact the owners of 105,405 affected vehicles to get the issue fixed.

The fourth-generation Kia Rio hatchback comes with the carmaker's first petrol 48V mild-hybrid system with ‘clutch-by-wire’ manual transmission. It sports features such as a new bigger 8.0-inch widescreen, and a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster display. Its safety suite includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian, vehicle and new cyclist recognition, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), and Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW).

 

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2022, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia Optima Optima
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Porsche Taycan Turbo S sets record at Nurburgring, finishes lap in 7.33 minutes
Porsche Taycan Turbo S sets record at Nurburgring, finishes lap in 7.33 minutes
After Scorpio-N, Mahindra gets ready to launch Scorpio Classic SUV
After Scorpio-N, Mahindra gets ready to launch Scorpio Classic SUV
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion
2022 Hyundai Tucson launched at ₹27.69 lakh
2022 Hyundai Tucson launched at 27.69 lakh
MG Hector 2022 facelift SUV will get redesigned grille, to launch soon
MG Hector 2022 facelift SUV will get redesigned grille, to launch soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city