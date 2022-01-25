Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Hero Electric Nyx vs Merico Electric Merico Fashia

In 2024 Hero Electric Nyx or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Nyx
Hero Electric Nyx
NYX LI
₹61,866*
*Ex-showroom price
Merico Fashia
Merico Electric Merico Fashia
Fashia STD
₹61,311*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,99061,311
Ex-Showroom Price
60,99061,311
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3101,317

    Latest News

    Hero Electric aims to convert 35% of its sales from the B2B segment by 2025.
    Hero Electric partners with Alt Mobility to deploy 10,000 EVs by 2023
    25 Jan 2022
    Hero Electric has launched Optima CX5.0 (Dual-battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single battery), and NYX CX5.0 (Dual battery) electric scooters in India.
    Hero Electric launches updated Optima and NYX scooters. Details here
    15 Mar 2023
    Hero Electric NYX electric scooter
    Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
    6 Apr 2022
    Mahindra Group will manufacture Hero Electric's Optima and NYX scooters at the manufacturer's Pithampur facility.
    Hero Electric, Mahindra roll out their first electric two-wheeler together
    8 Feb 2022
    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
     