In 2026 Hero Electric Dash or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Dash up to 60 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Dash vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dash
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 50,000
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|60 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours