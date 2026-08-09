In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Lite Price starts at Rs. 69,093 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Lite
|Brand
|Hero
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 69,093
|Range
|-
|60 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours