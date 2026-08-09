In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. X2 Vogue has a range of up to 65-90 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs X2 Vogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|X2 vogue
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 60,999
|Range
|-
|65-90 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.11 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-