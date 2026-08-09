In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|9.92 PS PS