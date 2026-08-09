In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS