In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Elektrika 60
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-