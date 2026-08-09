In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Hermes 75 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Hermes 75
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 74,200
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours