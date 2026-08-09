In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at Rs. 68,990 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Intercity Aeolus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Intercity aeolus
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 68,990
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-