In 2026 Hero Glamour or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Glamour vs Spock Electric Scooter Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Spock electric scooter
|Brand
|Hero
|Li-ions Elektrik Solutions
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.88 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours