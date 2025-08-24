In 2026 Hero Glamour or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). Glamour engine makes power and torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
Glamour vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glamour
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 81,063
|₹ 65,000
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|60.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|113 cc
|Power
|10.53 PS PS
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm