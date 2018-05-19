In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail or Indian Scout [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs. 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scout [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Scout [2022-2025] in 5 colours. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. The Scout [2022-2025] mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Softail vs Scout [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harley davidson softail
|Scout [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 15.25 Lakhs
|₹ 17.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.0 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1746 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|-
|127.8 PS PS