Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight or Triumph Street Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs 9.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Street Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7250rpm & 80 Nm @ 3250 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Forty Eight in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Street Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Harley Davidson Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Street Scrambler 900 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl.