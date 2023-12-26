Saved Articles

Harley Davidson Forty Eight
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight
Forty Eight BS6
₹10.61 Lakhs*
Street Scrambler 900
Triumph Street Scrambler 900
STD
₹9.35 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
96.8 mm80 mm
Max Torque
96 Nm @ 3500 rpm80 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
1202 cc900 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-Cooled, EvolutionLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
88.9 mm84.6 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,12,89610,38,179
Ex-Showroom Price
11,75,0009,35,000
RTO
94,00074,800
Insurance
32,14628,379
Accessories Charges
11,7500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,21922,314

