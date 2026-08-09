In 2026 GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force One Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 68,982 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. One Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
One Plus [2022-2024] vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One plus [2022-2024]
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|GT Force
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 68,982
|₹ 62,750
|Range
|60-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.5 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|7 - 8 hours
|-