In 2026 EeVe Your or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Your has a range of up to 50.0. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Your vs XL100 Comparison