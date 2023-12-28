In 2024 EeVe Your or Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 EeVe Your or Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at 40,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Your up to 50-60 km/charge and the Polarity Smart Sport has a range of up to 80 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Polarity Smart offers the Polarity Smart Sport in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less