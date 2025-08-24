In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Glamour
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 81,063
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-