In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Softail Price starts at Rs 15.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Softail mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less