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Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Kawasaki Versys 1000

In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Versys 1000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Versys 1000
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 16.06 Lakhs₹ 10.89 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl10.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1043 cc
Power110.1 PS PS120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
STD BS6
₹10.89 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati SuperSport 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L21 L
Length
2070 mm2270 mm
Ground Clearance
132 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1478 mm1520 mm
Height
1186 mm1400 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg255 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm840 mm
Width
750 mm895 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm250 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
284.8 km
Max Speed
299 kmph
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm120 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm56 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm102 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1043 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderSlipper Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm77 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders headTwin-Tube, Aluminium
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarmHorizontal Back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability / 152 mm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi forkø43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping (right-side) and spring preload adjustability / 150 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemKawasaki Cornering Management Function, Electronic Throttle Valves
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,98,15812,90,782
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,10011,55,000
RTO
1,37,28892,400
Insurance
44,77031,832
Accessories Charges
011,550
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,79827,743

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