In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Versys 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Versys 1000
|Brand
|Ducati
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 10.89 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|10.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1043 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|120 PS @ 9000 rpm PS