In 2024 Ducati Monster or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). Monster engine makes power and torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Forty Eight in 3 colours. The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.