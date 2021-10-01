Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Swappable Battery
|Yes
|-
|No Of Batteries
|1
|-
|Max Torque
|85 Nm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Reverse Assist
|Yes
|-
|Motor Power
|1500 w
|8500 w
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Belt Drive
|Water Proof Rating
|IP67 (Battery)
|-
|Charging Time(0-80%)
|4 Hrs
|-
|Charging at Home
|Yes
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹97,518
|₹90,994
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹93,386
|₹85,099
|RTO
|₹0
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹4,132
|₹5,895
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,096
|₹1,955