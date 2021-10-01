HT Auto

Bounce Infinity E1 vs Ola Electric S1

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
S1
Ola Electric S1
STD
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm58 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w8500 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51890,994
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38685,099
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1325,895
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0961,955
Delhi
Bring Home Ola S1 Pro and Get Cash Back up to Rs. ...
Applicable on s1pro & 1 more variant
Expired
