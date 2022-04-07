In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (last recorded price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] in 3 colours.
E1 vs Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Kollegio plus [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 48,000
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-