In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F 850 gs adventure
|Supersport 950
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|95.17 PS PS
|110.1 PS PS