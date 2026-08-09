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HomeCompare BikesF 850 GS Adventure vs SuperSport 950

BMW F 850 GS Adventure vs Ducati SuperSport 950

In 2026 BMW F 850 GS Adventure or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 850 GS Adventure Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 850 GS Adventure engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 850 GS Adventure in 3 colours. The F 850 GS Adventure mileage is around 24 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
F 850 GS Adventure vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 850 gs adventure Supersport 950
BrandBMWDucati
Price₹ 13.75 Lakhs₹ 16.06 Lakhs
Mileage24 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc937 cc
Power95.17 PS PS110.1 PS PS

Filters
F 850 GS Adventure
BMW F 850 GS Adventure
Pro
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 850 GS Adventure Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
23 L16 L
Length
2305 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1593 mm1478 mm
Kerb Weight
248 kg210 kg
Height
1356 mm1186 mm
Saddle Height
875 mm810 mm
Width
922 mm750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
197 kmph299 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc937 cc
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationL-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedSlipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Cast Aluminium Dual Swing ArmProgressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarm
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkFully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Touring and Urban
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ABS Pro, Revolution Counter, On-board Computer, Dynamic ESAControl, Ducati Multimedia System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,24,41718,98,158
Ex-Showroom Price
13,75,00017,16,100
RTO
1,10,0001,37,288
Insurance
39,41744,770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
32,76540,798

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