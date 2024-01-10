In 2024 BMW F850GS or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 BMW F850GS or Kawasaki Versys 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 1000 Price starts at Rs 10.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Versys 1000 engine makes power & torque 120 PS @ 9000 rpm & 102 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours. Kawasaki offers the Versys 1000 in 3 colours. The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl. The Versys 1000 mileage is around 10.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less