In 2026 BGauss A2 or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss A2 Price starts at Rs. 52,499 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). A2 engine makes power and torque 250 W & 15 Nm. On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. BGauss offers the A2 in 3 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. A2 has a range of up to 75.0. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
A2 vs XL100 Comparison