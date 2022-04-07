In 2026 Benling India Kriti or Bounce Infinity E1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the E1 has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours.
Kriti vs E1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|E1
|Brand
|Benling India
|Bounce Infinity
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|60 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|3-4 Hrs.