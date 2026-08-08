In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Benling Icon vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Benling India
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours