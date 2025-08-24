In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Glamour
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 81,063
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-