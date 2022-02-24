In 2026 BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
BattRE Electric IOT vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Battre electric iot
|Star city plus
|Brand
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|85 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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