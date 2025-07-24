In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power and torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Pulsar 125 Neon vs Shine 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Shine 100
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 68,077
|₹ 63,191
|Mileage
|51.46 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|98.98 cc
|Power
|11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|7.38 PS PS