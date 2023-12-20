In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Street 160 Price starts at Rs 93,677 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price). Avenger Street 160 engine makes power and torque 15 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 in 2 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The Avenger Street 160 mileage is around 50.77 kmpl. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less