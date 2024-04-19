In 2026 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Avenger Cruise 220 vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger cruise 220
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40.0 kmpl
|39.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS