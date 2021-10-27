|Max Power
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
|Max Torque
|17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Digital Twin Spark Ignition
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|220 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|-
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,49,741
|₹1,62,310
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,27,635
|₹1,40,915
|RTO
|₹10,541
|₹11,603
|Insurance
|₹9,425
|₹9,792
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,140
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,218
|₹3,488